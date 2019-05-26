Gregory R. Barnett, 62, of Kenhorst, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at 7:54 p.m., in his residence.

Born in Reading, Greg was the son of the late Richard D. and Agnes P. (Mobilio)

Barnett. He was a member of Exeter Bible Fellowship Church. Greg attended Penn State University, Mont Alto campus, to study forestry. He was a substitute teacher at Reading/Muhlenberg Vocational School and was a bus driver for the Wilson School District.

Greg had a passion for hunting, fishing and collection of outdoor sporting gear. Greg was an avid athletic coach for Wilson and Wyomissing for football and track.

Greg is survived by his sons, Louis D. Espinoza and

Daniel S. Espinoza, both of Colorado; and his brother, Dale C. Barnett, husband of Eileen M. Barnett, of Exeter

Township; and his niece, Sarah K. Green; and nephew,

Phillip B. Barnett.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mr. Gregory R. Barnett. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



