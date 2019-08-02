Gregory L. Behney, 45, of Cumru

Township, passed away July 29, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where he was admitted earlier.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Leroy D. and Janice G. (Gaul) Behney.

He was employed as a construction manager.

A graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, he

graduated from Stevens College of Technology, where he studied carpentry, and Alvernia University with his MBA in accounting.

Greg was a collector of sorts.

He is survived by his brother, Timothy M., husband of Ann Behney.

Graveside services in Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Timothy Bair will officiate. Please remember Greg by making contributions to Safety Net Sanctuary, 187 Houck Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington is assisting the Behney family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



