Gregory H. Krick, 57, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of Kim L. (Drumheller) Krick. They were married May 29, 1993 and celebrated 26 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of Robert C. and Marilyn F. (Haag) Krick, Hamburg. He was a tractor trailer driver for many years. Gregory was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed playing pool, golf, and riding motorcycle with his friends. Surviving in addition to his parents and wife is a son: Logan R.J. Krick, at home; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also survived by his loyal canine companion Daizy. He was predeceased by his sister: Cynthia A. (Krick) Roberts. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -