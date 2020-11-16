1/1
Gregory J. Hock Gregory J. Hock, 65, of Reading, PA, passed away November 11, 2020 in the Reading Hospital due to stage four cancer, with his daughter an son-in-law by his side. Born in Allentown on July 4, 1955, he was the son of the late Herman and Joan (Sockel) Hock. He was a 1973 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Gregory grew up in a Catholic family and served as an altar boy. He was employed by Carpenter Technology Corp. for 33 years, after retiring on November 1, 2020. Gregory enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a passion for all of the Philadelphia sports teams, especially his love for the Eagles. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Johnny and Hons. Survivors include his daughter; Jennifer, wife of Jason Werner of New Ringgold, grandchildren; Cory and Laney Werner. Other survivors include his sister Diane, wife of Bobby Sauppee. Services are private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

