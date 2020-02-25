|
Passed away in his Exeter Township residence on February 23rd. Born in Reading on August 5, 1940 the son of the late MaryAnn (Goddard) Bandemer and Leon Boaman and his late step father, Charles R. Bandemer. He attended Chicago Vocational High School and Reading Senior High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1957-1963 as a 3rd Class Radarman aboard the USS Conway DDE-507. Greg worked as a welder and inspector for Dana Corporation, Reading for 30 years. Throughout his life, Greg was an avid Philadelphia sports fan; always cheering on the Phillies and, Super Bowl Champions, the Eagles during their respective seasons. Greg had an amazing sense of humor and was always making people laugh with silly jokes and one-liners. In his free time Greg enjoyed going to the shore, and taking fishing and hunting trips with his friends and brothers-in-law. Greg is survived by his wife, Charlotte E. (Wentzel) Bandemer, of Exeter; his daughter, Donna, wife of Jamie Lorah, of Exeter; his brother, Charles R. Bandemer Jr., of St. Lawrence; two granddaughters, Brittany Lorah of Mohnton; and Chelsea Lorah, of Culpeper, VA; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Scarlett Kistler, of Mohnton. He is also survived by two nieces. Friends are invited to gather Friday from 10 to 11 AM at Feeney Funeral Home. Memorial service and military honors will follow at 11 AM. Interment is private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Making A Difference, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020