Gregory P. Reeser, 71, of Middletown,
entered into eternal rest on Saturday,
August 3, 2019, in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Rowe) Reeser.
He was born in Reading, Pa., on January 9, 1948, to
Dorothy B. (Adams) and the late Paul H. Reeser.
Greg was a retired shop manager for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a life member of the NRA and a member of Anglers & Hunters, Middletown. Greg was an avid model railroader. He was devoted to his family and loved
spending time with his grandchildren.
Greg is survived by his mother; his loving wife; his two daughters, Julie B. and husband, John S. Trogner III, of Enola, and Jennifer L. and husband, Kyle K. Taylor, of
Boiling Springs; his brother, Gary D. Reeser; and his
grandchildren: Mackenzie E. and Kaitlyn E. Trogner, and Isabelle M. and Jackson H. Taylor.
A tribute to his life will be held on Monday, August 12th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Matinchek Funeral Home &
Cremation Services Inc., 260 East Main Street,
Middletown, PA. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , ATTN: Khoa Tran, 150 Monument Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (mark check in memory of Gregory P. Reeser).
