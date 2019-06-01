Gregory M. Shaeffer, 45, of Lancaster, passed away, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in his residence.

He was the son of Thomas B. Shaeffer Sr., husband of Lynn Shaeffer, Adamstown, and Cheryl L. (Leibig) Wolfe, wife of David W. Wolfe, Birdsboro. He was a member of the Church of St. Benedict, Mohnton. He worked as a roofer for Shea Roofing, Lancaster, where he was currently

employed. He always enjoyed fishing, and hunting.

He is survived by a son, Daniel E. Shaeffer, Stewartstown; a stepson, John T. Andrew, Reading; a brother, Thomas B. Shaeffer Jr., Yelm, Wash.; two step-brothers, Michael

Ambrose, Lancaster County; and Christopher Wolfe, Lititz; three stepsisters: Dawn (Ambrose) Flanagan, Lancaster County; Tammy (Wolfe) Brendlinger, Pottstown; and

Karen (Wolfe) Zueno, Birdsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Tara L.

Shaeffer, Reading.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to Easy Does It Inc., 1300 Hilltop Road Leesport, PA 19533.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



