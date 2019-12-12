Home

Gregory N. Spracklin, 57, of Reading, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of Virginia Amos. He graduated from Reading High School and enjoyed fishing, poker, and the San Francisco 49ers. He worked as a manager at Sparkle Shine Car Wash in Reading for a number of years. Gregory is survived by a son: Chris M. Romero husband of Bryan J. Romero, Mohrsville; a son: Timothy L. Romero, Reading; three daughters: Kimberly M. Romero, Tiffany M. Noll, and Angela M. Unruh, all of Reading; six grandsons, and 2 granddaughters. He is also survived by two brothers: Anthony and George Spracklin, both of Reading. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
