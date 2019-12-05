|
|
Gregory S. Stufflet Gregory S. Stufflet, 69, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin A. and Helen E. (Clemmer) Stufflet. He was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of the Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel, Gouglersville Fire Company and West Lawn Quoiting Association. Gregory worked as a locker room attendant at the Berkshire County Club for many years and enjoyed playing golf. Gregory is survived by his brother Brian R.; dear friend Megan Rhoads; and many other relatives. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019