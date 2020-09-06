Guillermo Acevedo

Guillermo A. Acevedo Jr., 21, passed away September 3rd in his residence. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of Guillermo A. Acevedo Sr. and Becky Guzman. He was a 2017 graduate of Muhlenberg Senior High School. He is also survived by his Aunt, Marilin Guzman, wife of Hassan, and his furry brother, Gizmo. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jorge Luis and Ernestina Guzman. Guillermo was truly an amazing young man that defied all odds. His strength and courage shown throughout his life was extraordinary. He touched the hearts of all who were fortunate to meet him. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful nurses that cared for Guillermo throughout his life, but most of all the ones who were there during his final days, Donna Haas, Cindy Williams, Barbara Kenney and Holly Blandford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 AM in St. Peter’s RCC, 322 South 5th St., Reading. Viewings will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM and Thursday from 8 AM to 9 AM in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc., 229 North 5th St., Reading. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. www.henningerfuneralhome.com