|
|
Guillermo Jalil, 85, of Reading Pennsylvania, passed away on April, 8, 2020, at Reading, Hospital. He passed peacefully next to his daughter, Lilian Jalil, MD. Prior to entering Reading Hospital, he was in the presence of his children, Guillermo D. Jalil, Lilian Jalil, MD, his loving grandchildren, Cesar de la Torre, Isabela de la Torre, Sophia Jalil and Gabriel Jalil, his sister Pilar Jalil, and daughter-in-law, Hiromi Jalil. Born in Cuba on July 25, 1934, he was son to the late Mansur and Sophia Jalil. His parents had emigrated from Lebanon to Cuba. In 1967 Guillermo fled communist Cuba and went to Madrid, Spain. He was a draftsman who read blueprints for the Jose Cabrera nuclear power station. His late wife, Lucinda Jalil (died Jan 15, 2018) and newly born son Guillermo D. Jalil were sent to Mexico City by the Cuban government. They experienced hardships being separated. It was over a year later that the three reunited at La Guardia Airport, and Guillermo met his son Guillermo D. for the first time. They settled in Reading, PA. Guillermo worked at Gilbert Associates between 1968 to 1985 as a Senior Engineering Technician and then Mack Trucks between 1985 until he retired. Guillermo retired at at age 69 to take care of his loving grandchildren. Guillermo and his wife fled communism in Cuba and came to the United States to provide a better life for their family. He had an incredibly strong work ethic, and always put his family first. He valued education and provided the foundation for his children to become educated. Guillermo was an honorable man, and a source of strength to all of his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. Guillermo is survived by his two loving children, Guillermo D. Jalil and Lilian Jalil, MD. In addition to his children, he is survived by siblings, Pilar Jalil, Caridad Jalil, and Hilda Jalil; his loving grandchildren Cesar de la Torre, Isabela de la Torre, Sophia Jalil and Gabriel Jalil; and daughter-in-law, Hiromi Jalil. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held in the Lutz Funeral Home. Please see lutzfuneralhome.com for LIVE streaming and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Harvest Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA 19608.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020