1966 - 2019
Gustav "Gus" J. Mandolos, age 52, passed away on the evening of Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Reading, Pa.

Gus was born on November 13,1966 in Reading, Pa., to Gustav and Janet L. (Steeley) Mandolos.

He is survived by his wife, Scherie Mandolos; daughter, Madison Mandolos; and sisters, Kathleen Auchenbach and Constance Brooks; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gustav worked with his hands his entire life, he could fix or build absolutely anything he set his mind to. He was a true master of all trades. Gus will forever be remembered for his heart of gold. He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, always had a smile on his face and would do anything for anybody. Gus had opened his heart and home to many people over the years and that will always be remembered. He will truly be continuously loved and missed by many.

Memorial services will be privately held after cremation. The family has organized a GoFund Me campaign if any memorials or donations would like to be made: www.gofundme.com/f/cremation-and-memorial-of-my-dad-gus-mandolos.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
