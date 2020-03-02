|
Guy I. Fultz, 81, of Reinholds, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was born in Snyder County to the late Russell and Emma (Bowersox) Fultz and was the husband of Dorothy (Shupp) Fultz, whom he would have been married 60 years this month. During his working years, Guy was the owner operator of Guy Fultz Excavating and Paving. He loved the outdoors, going to his cabin and enjoyed working hard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Donna F. Fultz, of Reinholds; Randy, husband of Jodi Fultz, of Fritztown; two grandchildren, Joshua, husband of Briana Fultz, of Reinholds; Jessica Fultz, fiancee of Brendon Harnish, of New Holland; two great-grandchildren, Karson and Elizabeth; six brothers: Butch, husband of Jane Fultz; Palmer “Puddy,” husband of Nancy Fultz; Ronnie “Hump” Fultz; Lonnie, husband of Brenda Fultz; Donnie Fultz; and Larry, husband of Deb Fultz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings: Violet “Sis” Moore, Lena Sweigart, Anna “Tuss” Noll, Cloyd Fultz, Bobby Fultz and Betty Smith. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
