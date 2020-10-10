Guy Petery

Guy W. Petery Guy W. Petery, formerly of Upper Bern Township, passed away April 7, 2020 at Arden Court, Allentown. Born in West Hamburg June 26, 1936, he was the son of the late John Petery and Minnie (Spatz) Petery. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Petery and Russel Petery, sister Mary Ann (Petery) Gaul, and former wife Rita Schoener. A 1954 graduate of Hamburg High School, Guy served in the US Navy from 1954-1957 aboard the USS Newport News. Guy worked as a communications technician for AT&T Long Lines, retiring in 1992 after 35 years. Post retirement, he worked part time as a union stagehand in the former Rajah Theatre where he met many celebrities and made lasting friendships with Reading Symphony orchestra members. A renaissance man, he enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, award winning jelly making and horseback riding. One of his proudest moments was his 37 year old horse, Coney, winning the Oldest Living Morgan Horse in America Contest. His garden skills deserve special mention as he maintained both an orchard and a meticulous 100’x100’ organic plot for decades, sharing produce with friends and selling to local chefs long before “farm to table” became trendy. Significant among his talents was the restoration of an early 18th century farm, creating a showplace with well maintained historic buildings and many mature trees. He knew he was merely a steward of that land and treated nature respectfully. A 32nd degree Mason, Guy was a member of Vaux Lodge No. 406, Hamburg, PA where he served as master in 1973, Valley of Reading A.A.S.R., and Rajah Shrine where he was a founding member of the Mounted Patrol. A member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC, he served as a deacon and elder. Guy is survived by son Joel Petery of Hampton VA, daughter Jan Petery of Denver CO, grandson Jacob Petery of Hampton, VA, and former wife and close friend, Dianne Seaman of Hamburg, PA. A MEMORIAL SERVICE to celebrate Guy’s life will be held at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg on SUNDAY OCTOBER 18 at 1:00 p.m. Covid protocol in place. Please wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Guy’s name to Habitat for Humanity, Reading Symphony Orchestra or other worthy charity.



