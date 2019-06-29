Guy A. "Moe" Radermacher, 61, of

Greenwich Township, passed away

Thursday evening, June 26, 2019, at his home.

Born October 11, 1957, in West Reading, he was the son of Jacqueline F. (Bowman) Radermacher, Fleetwood, and the late Irwin G. Radermacher Sr. He and his wife, Paula L. (Guldin) Radermacher, were married on October 1, 2016, in

Lenhartsville.

Moe worked for many years on local farms, including the farm he and Paula live on. He also spent time working in several foundries. Moe attended Fleetwood High School and loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to Moe's wife, Paula, and his

mother, Jacqueline, is a son, Anthony Kaufman, Richmond Twp.; and his siblings: Randall I. Radermacher, husband of Margaret (Fowler) Radermacher, New Castle, Pa., Robert A. Radermacher, Richmond Twp., Mary A. (Radermacher) Madeira, widow of Keith L. Madeira, Frackville, Michaela Z. Radermacher, West Lawn, and Nathan J. Radermacher, husband of Kristine (Bayer) Radermacher, Kenhorst.

In addition to his father, Moe was preceded in death by his siblings: Ronald, Irwin Jr. and Kim.

A memorial service for Moe will be held on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Moe and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



