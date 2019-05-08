Gwendolyn (Hartzell) Haag (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am deeply sorry for your family loss. May your hearts..."
Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Viewing
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Gwendolyn H. Haag, 89, loving wife of Thomas R. Haag, died peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

She was born to the late Ernest M. and Marie F. Hartzell on February 18, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pa.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years; daughters, Kim Haag (Peter Schreuder) and Marc Lyon (Henry Lyon); grandchildren: Kelly Sullivan, Alex Sullivan and Thomas Lyon; brother, E. Donald Hartzell; and sister-in-law,

Marilyn Ruffner.

She was preceded in death by son, Thomas R. Haag Jr.; and brother, Milton "Buzz" Hartzell.

A memorial service will be held on May 12 at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa (813-931-1833). Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple

Terrace, FL 33617.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details