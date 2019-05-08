Gwendolyn H. Haag, 89, loving wife of Thomas R. Haag, died peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

She was born to the late Ernest M. and Marie F. Hartzell on February 18, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pa.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years; daughters, Kim Haag (Peter Schreuder) and Marc Lyon (Henry Lyon); grandchildren: Kelly Sullivan, Alex Sullivan and Thomas Lyon; brother, E. Donald Hartzell; and sister-in-law,

Marilyn Ruffner.

She was preceded in death by son, Thomas R. Haag Jr.; and brother, Milton "Buzz" Hartzell.

A memorial service will be held on May 12 at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa (813-931-1833). Burial will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple

Terrace, FL 33617.



