Home

POWERED BY

Services
George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc.
9366 Route 35
Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853
(570) 539-2471
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc.
9366 Route 35
Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc.
9366 Route 35
Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Sierer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Arlene Sierer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. Arlene Sierer Obituary
H. Arlene (Benner) Sierer H. Arlene Sierer, 97, of Wyomissing, formerly of Mt. Pleasant Mills and Brookdale at Grayson View, Selinsgrove, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Arlene was born September 5, 1922, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Harvey and Ida (Gelnett) Benner. She was a graduate of Freeburg High School with the Class of 1940. Mrs. Sierer enjoyed reading and loved her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Shamokin Dam. She married Marlin T. Sierer on August 15, 1942. They were married for 67 years before his passing in 2010. Arlene had been employed by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Vital Statistics in the Health Department, Harrisburg. She also worked for a time at the Fremont Shirt Factory, Mt. Pleasant Mills. In addition, she served as a Den Mother and 4-H leader in Mt. Pleasant Mills, along with teaching Sunday School for many years. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Beverly and Roger Mengel, of Wyomissing, Richard and Marilyn Sierer, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Timothy and Sally Sierer, of Aston; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Orpha Lyter, of Chambersburg; and a brother, Reno Benner, of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded by one granddaughter, Julie Shaffer; six brothers: Nevin, Leonard, Warren, Maynard, Herbert and Harold Benner; and two sisters, Charlotte Ritter and Naomi Goodling. Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills. Officiating will be Rev. Wayne E. Muckel. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now