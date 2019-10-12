|
|
H. Arlene (Benner) Sierer H. Arlene Sierer, 97, of Wyomissing, formerly of Mt. Pleasant Mills and Brookdale at Grayson View, Selinsgrove, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Arlene was born September 5, 1922, in Snyder County, a daughter of the late Harvey and Ida (Gelnett) Benner. She was a graduate of Freeburg High School with the Class of 1940. Mrs. Sierer enjoyed reading and loved her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Shamokin Dam. She married Marlin T. Sierer on August 15, 1942. They were married for 67 years before his passing in 2010. Arlene had been employed by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Vital Statistics in the Health Department, Harrisburg. She also worked for a time at the Fremont Shirt Factory, Mt. Pleasant Mills. In addition, she served as a Den Mother and 4-H leader in Mt. Pleasant Mills, along with teaching Sunday School for many years. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Beverly and Roger Mengel, of Wyomissing, Richard and Marilyn Sierer, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Timothy and Sally Sierer, of Aston; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Orpha Lyter, of Chambersburg; and a brother, Reno Benner, of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded by one granddaughter, Julie Shaffer; six brothers: Nevin, Leonard, Warren, Maynard, Herbert and Harold Benner; and two sisters, Charlotte Ritter and Naomi Goodling. Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills. Officiating will be Rev. Wayne E. Muckel. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019