Hanna Rae Binkley Hanna Rae Binkley grew wings July 13, 2020. She was born July 14th at 1:40 PM. Hanna was the daughter of Cody Binkley and Megan Wentzel. She will forever be loved and cherished in the hearts of her aunts, uncles and cousins. Hannah is survived by her grandparents Scott and Kathy of Robesonia, PA and Michael Wentzel and Michele Styer of Temple, PA. Her life is a gift to us that will live on forever in our hearts. The uncountable “I love you’s”, will continue with a closed service at Charles Evans Cemetery accompanied by close friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store