Hannah F. (Hepner) Boyer Hannah F. (Hepner) Boyer, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 29th in the Laurel Center in Tilden Twp. Hannah was married to the late Westley L. Boyer. Hannah and Westley were married December 29, 1945 and celebrated sixty one years of marriage when Westley passed away on December 30, 2006. Born in Alsace Twp., she was the daughter of the late George W. Hepner and Katie L. (Bowman) Hepner. She is survived by five children, Kermit A. Boyer and wife Susan Boyer of Fleetwood, Carolyn L. Bishop and husband Kenneth Bishop of Texas, James W. Boyer and wife Christine Boyer of Fleetwood, Ray M. Boyer widow of Darlene Boyer who passed away April 15, 2020 of Shoemakersville, and Darrel C. Boyer and companion Beth Schreiber of Mohrsville. She was predeceased by a son, Westley D. Boyer who passed away January 26, 2000 and survived by his wife Diane Boyer of Birdsboro. There are twenty four grandchildren, forty one great grandchildren, and fifteen great great grandchildren. There are two surviving siblings, Kermit Hepner and Raydell Schitler. She is predeceased by five siblings, Fern Kieffer, Betty Gardner, Hettie Witman, Esther Feltenberger, and Shirley Gambler. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.