|
|
Hans "John" Gerd Heimes, 76, of Reading, passed away peacefully in Phoebe Berks Nursing Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Hinsbeck, West Germany on May 10, 1943, a son of the late Jon and Ann Agnes (Peters) Heimes Deprospo and step son of the late Arthur Deprospo. John immigrated to the United States in 1971 and was employed with Gormley Fire Equipment Co. Later he worked at Gilbert Associates and lastly, he was employed as an electrician and maintenance person for Wilson High School for over 30 years. John was in the Boys Scouts from 57 to 58. He joined the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the outdoors, going for walks and bike rides. He also enjoyed traveling and going to the flea markets. Surviving are two children: Michael Heimes of Reading and Lisa (Heimes) Morgan of Sinking Spring; two grandchildren, Connor Cooke and Brianna Morgan; a half brother and sister and half sister, Lillian O'Connell of Reading and her children. Services for John are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at or the American Stroke Foundation at www.stroke.org. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020