Hans H. Gosch, Jr. Hans H. Gosch, Jr, 88, died May 6, 2020 as a resident of Phoebe Berks Village Healthcare, Wernersville, PA. Born August 31, 1931 the son of the late Hans H., Sr. and Elsa (Holl) Gosch, he was the adoring husband of the late Gloria L. (Stengel) Gosch, with whom he shared 56 beautiful years of marriage before her passing in 2011. Hans is survived by his family: sisters E. Caroline Long, formerly of Womelsdorf and now a resident of Phoebe Berks Village Gardens, and Marianne E. Pletz, Sinking Spring; nieces Linda Endy, North Port, FL, Cynthia Long, Columbia, SC, and Karen (Michael) Wagner, Womelsdorf, and great niece, Christiana Grace Wagner. A graduate of the Womelsdorf High School Class of 1949, Hans served as President of his high school class and then as President of the school Alumni Association. He was a 1953 graduate in Industrial-Mechanical Engineering at the former Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, now Penn State Berks. Hans was an Army veteran who served in Germany 1955-1957. Gosch was employed 32 years in management positions by Rockwell international, formerly Textile Machine Works, Wyomissing. He was Superintendent of the Rockwell-Reading Foundry Division and was a past president of the Rockwell-Reading chapter of the National Management Association. After Rockwell ceased operations in Wyomissing, he held positions as plant manager of Leed Foundry (St. Clair) and Jacob Pattern Works Aluminum Foundry Division (Stowe), and was last employed by Savage Motors (Sinking Spring), retiring as a customer relations manager in 1993. He taught blueprint and drafting technology for the Foundry Society and was a committee member for foundry courses at Berks Vo-Tech. A private pilot and lover of nature’s beauty, Hans enjoyed working outdoors, growing passion flowers and tuberoses, flying, traveling, and vacationing with family and friends. Hans’ family expresses their appreciation to the staffs of Phoebe Berks Village Commons and Healthcare for the kindness and patience they shared with him over the last 4 years. In memory of Hans, please consider donations to support the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago IL 60601, which is advancing research to improve the quality of life for our elderly and provide much needed support for loving caregivers. A funeral service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2020.