Not wanting to wait 52 years for the

Eagles to win another Super Bowl, Harlan F. "Bunny" Bausher, 83, of Jonestown, decided his time was up and passed away on

Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center with family at his side.

He was the husband of Nancy L. (Strause) Bausher. On March 29th, they would have celebrated their 65th

wedding anniversary.

Born on Easter Sunday on April 21, 1935, in Reading, Pa., Harlan earned the nickname "Bunny," a name he would carry with him the rest of his life. Bunny loved his family fiercely and was a loyal friend to those fortunate to know him. The son of the late Arthur and Ardell (Long) Bausher, Bunny worked as an over the road truck driver for the

former Branch Motor Express and later for New Penn and ACR Metal Roofing.

Bunny was a proud Philadelphia Eagles season ticket owner for over 30 years and took great joy in bringing his family and friends to games. As a part of old 700 level at Veterans Stadium, Bunny was beloved by his fellow Eagles fans. He will be sorely missed at Lincoln Financial Field this upcoming season.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Deborah A. Brisan, of Pottsville, Denise L., wife of Robert Daldo, of Jonestown, and Dana L., wife of Brian Bernal, of Spokane, Wash.; as well as sister, Patricia Turner, of

Reading. And as much as he loved the Eagles, nothing could compare to his love of his grandchildren. His love and sense of humor will be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren: Shawn Gundrum, of Arlington, Va.;

Jennifer (Daldo) Helms, of Cape Coral, Fla.; Steven Gundrum, of Reading, Pa.; Brent Daldo, of San Diego, Calif.; Christopher Brisan, of Pottsville, Pa.; and Sydney Bernal, of Spokane, Wash. Bunny was also the proud great-grandfather of 11.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Condos.

Bunny used to say that he checked the obituaries every morning to make sure his name wasn't in it. What a

surprise if he reads the paper today.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.



