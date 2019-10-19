|
Harland R. Lint Jr., 50 years old, of Kenhorst, Pa., surrounded by family at home, lost his courageous battle to cancer of two years on October 16, 2019. He gained his wings and joined our Lord in his Kingdom. Harland is survived by his loving wife, Kelly A. Lint, of 20 years, Kenhorst Pa.; daughter, Jessica Harp, at home; adopted granddaughters, Kaylynn M. Harp-Lint, Hailee A. Harp-Lint; grandsons, Chase and Micky; sister-in-law, Lori M. Krick, of Mohrsville Pa.; sister-in-law, Lisa ( Mobilio) Lenczden, of Birdsboro, Pa. Harland was the owner of H.L Construction and Lint’s Landscaping for more then 15 years. Harland raced at Shellhammers Speedway as a kid and rode dirt bikes and four wheelers. He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his Harley, bonfires, cooking and being with his family. Harland was loved by many and was always helping others. One of his wishes was to donate his body to science in helping other people. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019