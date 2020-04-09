|
|
"Tugs" Harold A.L. Whitcraft, 81, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, April 8th, at his residence. Harold was born in Reading, on April 20, 1938, a son of the late Ella (Nice) and Jim Whitcraft. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Hinkle) Whitcraft. He loved his family very much and enjoyed sharing all his hobbies with them. He loved to fish for bass and trout with all his buddies locally, in Oneida, NY and Canada, snow ski with his kids, water ski on the Schuylkill River, ride enduros and motorcross where he placed #1 on the East Coast for Seniors, hanging at Somers Point, (NJ) and he was quite known for his bar bouncing skills as a young lad. He worked for his friend, Rick Rothenberger, at Clover Farms Dairy for more than 47 years where he befriended many dairy farmers. He was known as “Tugs” to everyone. This was based on a cartoon from his childhood who the character always wore his shirttail out. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by two daughters, Crystal A., wife of Robert A. Seitz, Jr., and Collen L., wife of John Stott. A sister, Mary Jane Ruth, of Shillington and he is also survived by grandchildren Paige E. Seitz and Robert A. Seitz III. Many wonderful nieces, nephews and step grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donations to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, where his beloved granddaughter works. There will not be a service due to the current situation. We look forward to seeing all of you for a picnic this summer to celebrate his wonderful, full life. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020