Harold Lerch Althouse, 91, of Fleetwood, passed away in Kutztown Manor on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the devoted husband of 67 years to Madaline R. (Orlando)

Althouse who preceded him in death in

February of this year.

Born in Bern Township, Harold was a son of the late

Clarence R. and Sarah (Lerch) Althouse. He graduated from Ontelaunee High School in 1946 and attended Penn State University to study animal husbandry. One of his fondest activities was to connect with classmates from his high school at their annual reunions.

Harold held a career both as a farmer and as an

agricultural salesperson. He served on the advisory boards for the Farmers Union and the Lehigh Valley Dairies, was active in the poultry industry, and served as a volunteer for Richmond Township and Fleetwood community activities. He was a lifelong member of Fleetwood Grange, served as the Grange president in the 1970s and the Berks Pomona Grange, and was Fleetwood's Granger of the Year. Harold worked for Farm Bureau, Agway, and Moyers/Timac Agro as a store manager and product line sales person.

Harold is survived by two children, Nancy T. (Althouse) Caldarola, of Georgia, and David N. Althouse, of Fleetwood, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also

surviving are siblings, Clarence R. Althouse, of Hamburg, and Janet (Althouse) Schlegel, of Oley.

A visitation will be Saturday, June 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at St. Mary's R C Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown. Inurnment will be in Fleetwood Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's name to the Fleetwood Grange Maintenance Fund, 2864 Moselem Springs Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Online condolence can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



