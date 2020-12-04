Harold Lewis Angstadt, 87, formerly of Rockland Township, and a resident at Lutheran Home at Topton, died December 2, 2020 at Penn State Health - St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae (Frey) Angstadt on March 18, 2017. They had been married almost 58 years. Born, January 16, 1933, in Rockland Township, he was a son of the late Lewis B. and Maude (Reifsnyder) Angstadt. Harold was self-employed as a crop farmer for over 40 years, retiring in 2008. He loved farming, hunting and riding his scooter. Harold is survived by his three children: Sandra L., wife of Van A. Frederick of Rockland Township; Jane L., wife of Charles E. Mountz, Jr. Of Rockland Township; and Susan M., wife of Roger Teel of Port Orchard, WA. Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Kelly, wife of Daniel Hufford; Andrew, husband of Jessica Mountz; Nicole Frederick, and her friend, Andrew Schneider; Joshua Teel; Amanda (Mountz), wife of Hercules Short; and Matthew Teel; and a great grandson, Tobias Mountz. There are also three nephews who survive him, Nevin W. Angstadt, Robert Heffner and Jeremiah Heffner. Harold was preceded in death by his two siblings, Nevin L. Angstadt and Anna Heffner. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Lobachs Cemetery, Lobachsville. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has decided against having a public viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 199, Oley, PA 19547. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc, Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Stitzels.com
.