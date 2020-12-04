1/1
Harold Angstadt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Lewis Angstadt, 87, formerly of Rockland Township, and a resident at Lutheran Home at Topton, died December 2, 2020 at Penn State Health - St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae (Frey) Angstadt on March 18, 2017. They had been married almost 58 years. Born, January 16, 1933, in Rockland Township, he was a son of the late Lewis B. and Maude (Reifsnyder) Angstadt. Harold was self-employed as a crop farmer for over 40 years, retiring in 2008. He loved farming, hunting and riding his scooter. Harold is survived by his three children: Sandra L., wife of Van A. Frederick of Rockland Township; Jane L., wife of Charles E. Mountz, Jr. Of Rockland Township; and Susan M., wife of Roger Teel of Port Orchard, WA. Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Kelly, wife of Daniel Hufford; Andrew, husband of Jessica Mountz; Nicole Frederick, and her friend, Andrew Schneider; Joshua Teel; Amanda (Mountz), wife of Hercules Short; and Matthew Teel; and a great grandson, Tobias Mountz. There are also three nephews who survive him, Nevin W. Angstadt, Robert Heffner and Jeremiah Heffner. Harold was preceded in death by his two siblings, Nevin L. Angstadt and Anna Heffner. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Lobachs Cemetery, Lobachsville. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has decided against having a public viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 199, Oley, PA 19547. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc, Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Stitzels.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Lobachs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved