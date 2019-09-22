|
Harold Roy Benfer, 81, passed away at his home on September 18, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Born on June 28, 1938, to Elmer and Elsie Benfer, he was raised on a dairy farm. He graduated from Bethel High School where he played sports and was a member of the FFA. He married the love of his life,
Dorothy (Houser), and they had six children together.
A union man, "Moose" worked at Hofmann Industries in Sinking Spring for more than 40 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, woodworker and gardener. He enjoyed challenging puzzles, carving decoys, making wine and crafts and he tirelessly coached and led countless baseball teams and Cub Scout troops. He loved watching and talking about sports. He had a sweet tooth and a sweet spot for his grand-children. Always quick to find the humor in any situation, he was a generous and fun Dad and Pappy.
Self-taught in a variety of skills, he could fix a car or a meal and was a true cross between a mountain and a
renaissance man. He spent many enjoyable hours in
Pennsylvania's state parks and game lands and had the
stories to prove it.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; sisters, Beatrice and Eleanor; and brothers, Norman and
Irvin.
He is survived by his six children: Robert Benfer, Thomas Benfer (husband to Cherie), Patricia Benfer, Brad Benfer, Angel Benfer (wife to Jon Wickenheiser) and Rick Benfer; his eight grandchildren; and his thirteen great-grandchildren; his sisters, Arlene Miley and Verna Mentzer; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and family.
A widower for nearly 40 years, he was the rock the Benfer clan built their lives upon. His absence here on Earth will always be felt and he will be missed dearly.
A private ceremony will be held.
The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the
remarkable Lebanon Wellspan hospice team and his
dedicated caregivers who loved him and cared for him so well.
