Harold William Bewley, 79, of Reading, died June 26, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township.

He was the loving husband of Verna May (Fry) Bewley, to whom he was married

September 6, 1969.

Born June 8, 1940, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Christian Shirk and Clara Virginia (Boyd) Bewley.

Harold attended West Reading High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959.

Harold was employed in the shipping department of Dick Brothers, Reading, then Luden's Candy Factory, Reading, for a few years, before working for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years. He retired from Meridian Bank, where he worked in the mail room.

He was a member of Riverview Christian Ministries, Muhlenberg Township.

Also surviving are two brothers, Jesse, husband of

Margaret Bewley, of Estero, Fla., and Alvin Bewley, of

Shillington; and his sister, Shirley (Bewley), wife of Donald Wahl, of Whitfield.

Harold was preceded in death by nine siblings: Frances V. Hoffa, Dorothy E. VanBurskirk, Harry Bewley, Mildred Guido, Pearl Grosse, Horace V. "Hossy" Bewley, R. Ernest Bewley, Hazel Eschelman and Evelyn Borowski.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from

10-11. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery,

Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Riverview Christian Ministries, 3301 Stoudt's Ferry Bridge Road, Reading, PA 19605. Please memo "Harold Bewley."

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



