Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508

Harold Breitenstein Sr.


1928 - 2020
Harold Raymond Breitenstein, Sr., 91 of Douglassville, PA died on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born August 6, 1928 in Amityville, PA, he was the son of the late Ray Breitenstein and the late Amy (Frey) Breitenstein. He was the widower of Anna LaRue (Shirey) Breitenstein. He retired in 2017 from Jack Leininger Meats, Fairgrounds Square Market, Reading, PA. Prior to that he was employed by C. P. Rhoads and Son, Stonersville, PA. He was an Army veteran of Korea Conflict. He was a member of St. Paul's UCC Amityville, PA, Amity AC, Monarch Fire Co., Union Fire Co., Boyertown American Legion and the Amity Fire Co. Surviving are son, Harold R. “Butch” Breitenstein, Jr. of Allentown, PA, daughter, Jeri L. Lemanek of Emmaus, PA, brothers, Gerald A. Breitenstein of Birdsboro, PA and Donald R. Breitenstein of Douglassville, PA, sisters, Betty J. Hampton of Douglassville, PA and June L. Shirey of Douglassville, PA; 1 grandchild, Emma. He was predeceased by sister, Sarah Wilson. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA, with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. Steven J. Simpson officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Amityville, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
