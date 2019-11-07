|
|
Harold C. Wegman, D.D.S., 92, of St. Lawrence, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Joan L. (Bohner) Wegman, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Limekiln, Pa., he was the son of the late Walter M. and Carrie C. (Mertz) Wegman. He graduated from Oley High School in 1945, Muhlenberg College in 1949 and The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1953. He was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, where he served as the Chairman of the Endowment Fund and was a member of Masonic Chandler Lodge #227. He served on the Board of Directors at National Bank of Boyertown, then National Penn Bank, from 1980-2000 and was involved with St. Lawrence Sewer Authority. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Harold was a dentist since 1953 until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his daughter, Sharon A., wife of Robert P. Brizek, St. Lawrence; son, Dr. Gary S. Wegman, husband of Dr. Anne DuFour, Reading; daughter, Janet L., wife of Kenneth A. Kratz, Montgomeryville; grandchildren: Ryan P., husband of Juliet, Jenna (Brizek), wife of Matthew Cowher, Chad R. Brizek, husband of Stephanie, Berenger D. Wegman, Margot E. Wegman, Cecile J. Wegman, Katherine J. Kratz and Julia E. Kratz. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Violet Cowher, Olivia Cowher, Gabriel Cowher, Vivian Brizek, Claire Brizek; and sister, Ruth, wife of Lawrence Houp, Exeter; brother, Levi Wegman, Oley; and sister, Mae Hoffman, Exeter. He is predeceased by brothers: Myron, Robert, Sylvanus and Daniel. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. in Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading. Interment will be at Schwarzwald Cemetery, Jacksonwald. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Endowment Fund at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019