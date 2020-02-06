|
Harold D. Fritz, 91, of Reading, passed away Thursday, February 6th, at Manor Care Health Services , Laureldale. Harold was born in Reading on January 5, 1929, a son of the late Gladys (Kipper) and Martin Fritz and was the widower of Shirley D. (Zuber) Fritz. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and worked as a Wood Craftsman at American Safety Table Co. retiring in 1994. Harold is survived by his daughter, Jamie, wife of Jim D. Bussinger, of Reading. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020