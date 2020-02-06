Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. Fritz


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold D. Fritz Obituary
Harold D. Fritz, 91, of Reading, passed away Thursday, February 6th, at Manor Care Health Services , Laureldale. Harold was born in Reading on January 5, 1929, a son of the late Gladys (Kipper) and Martin Fritz and was the widower of Shirley D. (Zuber) Fritz. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and worked as a Wood Craftsman at American Safety Table Co. retiring in 1994. Harold is survived by his daughter, Jamie, wife of Jim D. Bussinger, of Reading. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -