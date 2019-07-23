Harold Dark, 86, formerly of

Morgantown, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Homestead Hall in Worcester, Mass.

Born in Stockton, Calif., to the late Josephine (Baxter) and Ralph Dark, he was the husband of the late Janet (Koenig) Dark, who died on October 6, 2015.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving for 26 years. He later worked at Morgan Trailer and Caernarvon Sewage Treatment Plant, retiring in 1998. He was also an active member of the Morgantown Lions Club for many years.

He is survived by daughter, Debbie, wife of Tom Truax, of Northborough, Mass.; and grandchildren, Jamie and Jason Truax. He is also survived by sons, Steve, husband of Brenda (Geisinger), of Oley, and Brad, of Willow, Alaska.

He was predeceased by sisters, Jean and Maxene; and brother, Ted.

Harold will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Funeral service will be private.



