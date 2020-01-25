Home

Harold R. Einsig, 87, of Reading, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 24, 2020 at his residence. Born in Walnut Port, he was the son of the late Percy and Nora (Long) Einsig. Harold was the husband of Patricia M. (Essig) Einsig, whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Harold was a proud American and served his country in the Army during the Korean War as a tank driver. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He worked as a construction worker for B.J. Essig for 30 years. Harold enjoyed playing cards, fishing, baseball, the Philadelphia Eagles, but most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Patricia, Harold is survived by his children; Torie M. (Einsig) Hnot, wife of Nicholas, of Exeter, Lori M. (Einsig) Hoch, wife of Randal, of Fleetwood, Sheree M. (Einsig) Knoll, wife of Jeff, of Fleetwood, Terri M. (Einsig) Rodolff, wife of Brian, of Muhlenberg, and Dr. Harold (Joe) J. Einsig, husband of Kim, of Exeter. His grandchildren; Jessica, Jason, Randilynn, Matthew, Kristin, Jarred, Troy, Brandon, Nina, Kyle, Joseph, Joannah, Alexis, 19 great grandchildren, and brother, Norman Einsig, of Boyertown. Harold is preceded in death by his grandchildren; Baby Hoch, Janelle, Darion, and sisters; Leani (Einsig) Casper, Nancy (Einsig) Pagan, Leah (Einsig) Yourkawitch, and Ara Einsig. Funeral Service will be held in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Scott Staub will officiate. Intermentwill take place Friday, January 31, 2020 in Forest Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9 th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
