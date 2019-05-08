Harold J. Fasig, 78, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away May 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Nina G. (Scarpignato) Fasig. They married on

December 31, 1962, sharing 56 loving years together.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Woodrow

Porrecco and Eva (Fasig) Shaffer.

He was employed by Dana Corporation for 36 years as a crane operator. After retirement, Harold and Nina were very active in the caring of their beautiful grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Harold was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

Harold was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He taught us the gift of love and strong family values. He is loved very much and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Harold S. (Kathy) Fasig, Leesport, Johnny J. (Stacey) Fasig, Exeter Township, Darla M. (Tommy) Cox and Deana R. (Todd) Reedy, all of Wernersville, and TaraJo C. (John) Schlouch, Mohnton; and eight siblings: Alice Shirey, Jerry Miller, Beverly Szkwarek, Tina Matthias, Brad Shaffer, Toni Cox, Craig Shaffer and Troy Shaffer. Twelve grandchildren: Madeline (Kevin) (Cox) McHale, Gabrielle Cox, Tyler Fasig, Sophia Reedy, Alexis Fasig, Miranda Reedy, Todd Reedy II, Nicholas Fasig, Johnny Schlouch, Bella Schlouch, Angelina Fasig and Ashton Fasig; and one great-granddaughter,

Viviana Beau Burkhart, also survive him.

He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas J. Fasig.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m., at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



