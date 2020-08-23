Harold Fleisher

Harold L. Fleisher, Sr., 89, passed away on August 19, 2020. Formerly from Kutztown, Pennsylvania he resided in Florida since 2013. He was the husband of Ortrud U. (Miller) Fleisher to whom he was married for 65 years. Born in Cornwall, Lebanon County he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Helen V. (Beard) Fleisher. He was predeceased by his sister Melrose Houser in 2006. Growing up during the Great Depression he realized that the way out of poverty was through hard work and education. Working many jobs throughout his school years (Sinking Spring High School 1949) and young adult years, he put himself through college, graduating from Kutztown State Teachers College in 1953 with degrees in English and Biology. His dedication and will to be successful was exemplified in the fact that he would drive a couple of miles from his home in Sinking Spring and then hitch-hike most of the way to college in Kutztown every day. He earned a Master’s Degree from Temple University in 1962 and continued with graduate courses at both Penn State and Lehigh Universities. Harold served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1958. Formerly from Sinking Spring, he moved to Kutztown in 1955 to teach in the Kutztown School District. He believed that is was important to live in and pay taxes in the school district which was paying him. First and foremost an educator he began his career in 1953 teaching language arts, social studies and science for the Bethel (now Tulpehocken Area) School District. He continued for the Kutztown Area School District teaching biology, chemistry and driver education for many years before serving as Jr. High Principal, Assistant to the Superintendent and ultimately, Superintendent of Schools; retiring in 1987. Harold was a 50 year member of the Huguenot Lodge #377 F & AM. Active in community service, he was a representative for the Salvation Army and a member of Borough Council committees. Surviving along with his wife Ortrud are sons Joseph W. (spouse Diane) and Harold Jr. (spouse Audrey). In addition he is survived by four grandsons: Adam J. (spouse Emily) and their daughters Tobin and Tessa, Bradley A. (fiancé Elisha) and their daughter Persephone, Alan S. (spouse Marie) and Craig H.; three step-grandchildren: Michele, Michael and Shannon; three step great-grandchildren, one step great-great grandchild as well as innumerable nieces and nephews and their families as well as two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law. Final arrangements will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold’s name can be made to the KASD Education Foundation, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown PA 19530.



