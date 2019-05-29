Harold R. "Butch" Frankhouser, 90, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Sunday, May 26th in Tower Health, Reading Hospital.

Butch was married to Mary Lou Carrie (Hafer) Frankhouser. Butch and Mary Lou would be married sixty-seven loving years on this Friday, May 31st.

Born in Leesport, Butch was the son of the late Raymond and Elsie (Bossler) Frankhouser.

Butch was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ in Hyde Park. Butch served his country in the U.S. Navy. Butch was employed by Brush Wellman in

Shoemakersville, and Armour Meat Packing in Reading, both for twenty years.

In earlier years, Butch was employed for NGK Metals in Tuckerton, Lentz Milling in Leesport, he was a painter for the Reading Railroad, employed by Ontelaunee Orchards, and he was a paper carrier in Leesport for the Reading Eagle/Times.

Butch and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling, especially camping. Butch enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a former Boy Scout Master and coached the Mighty Mites Baseball team.

Also in earlier years, Butch was a member of the Leesport Fire Co. Basketball team and a lifeguard at the West Leesport Swimming Pool. Years ago, Butch had a supporting role in the movie "Rabbit Run."

Butch loved his family very much. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Additional survivors include two children, Steven K. Frankhouser and wife, Lorraine Frankhouser, of Andreas, Pa., and Lisa R. Kerschner and husband, Brett A. Kerschner, of Shartlesville.

There are four grandchildren: Kirsten and Sierra Frankhouser, Jennifer Lynn Joiner, wife of Thomas Joiner, and Sean Kerschner and fiancee, Ashley Clay.

Also two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Jacob Joiner.

There are three stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

Butch is predeceased by his siblings: Catherine Delancy, Wilson, Charles, Robert and Clair Frankhouser, Clara McMullen, Donald Frankhouser, Pauline Wentz, Shirley Vaccaro, and Larry, Vernon, Richard and Paul Frankhouser.

Butch is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Butch is predeceased by an infant son, Terry Lee Frankhouser.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11 a.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Joiner and Pastor Bryan Walmer officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., in the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service in Leesport Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



