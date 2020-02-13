|
Harold Levan Hamsher, 95, passed away February 12, 2020, in his Spring Township residence. He was the loving husband of Shirley E. (Estock) Hamsher. They married 67 years on November 21, 1953. Born in Lenhartsville, he was a son of the late George and Lillie (Levan) Hamsher. He was a graduate of Hamburg High School and earned the professional designation of Chartered Life Underwriter from the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, PA. Harold served our nation proudly and valiantly in the US Army Air Corp where he earned a Purple Heart. He was an active member of Calvary U.C.C, Reading, where he served as Deacon and Elder. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Suzanne Tietjen, Reading, Debbie Mikes, Wernersville and Jeffrey Hamsher, Wyomissing; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one expecting great-grandchild. He was predeceased by seven siblings: George Hamsher, LeRoy Hamsher, Clara Hamsher, Mary Smith, Anna Heinly, Helen Sell and Mae Lesher. Services will be Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at St. John’s (Hains) Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to s, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 or Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020