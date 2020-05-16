Harold K. Heffner, 85, a resident of Kutztown Manor Inc., and formerly of Leesport and Richmond Township, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. He was the widower of Arlene N. (Green) Heffner, who died on December 22, 2003. Born in Rockland Township, Harold was a son of the late Samuel R. and Ellen E. (Kline) Heffner. He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lyons, for many years until his retirement. Harold also served in the Army National Guard. Harold was an avid hunter, who also enjoyed playing cards, BINGO and visiting with his family. Above all, he loved spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, grandson and his girlfriend. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila A. (Heffner), wife of Joe Polityka, Belgrade, Maine; grandson, Garrett Polityka, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and his girlfriend, Alayna Cerankowski; sister, Nettie K. (Heffner), wife of Harry H. Herman, Jr., Kutztown; and many nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was predeceased by his sisters, Anna M. (Heffner) Reppert, Cora M. (Heffner) Fitzgerald, Rebecca K. Heffner, Mary (Heffner) Adam, Alma Heffner and Pearl Heffner, and brothers, Howard S. Heffner, Earl Heffner, Jeremiah K. Heffner and Robert K. Heffner. A graveside funeral service will be held privately by his family at New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Krumsville. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.