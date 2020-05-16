Harold Heffner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold K. Heffner, 85, a resident of Kutztown Manor Inc., and formerly of Leesport and Richmond Township, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. He was the widower of Arlene N. (Green) Heffner, who died on December 22, 2003. Born in Rockland Township, Harold was a son of the late Samuel R. and Ellen E. (Kline) Heffner. He was employed by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lyons, for many years until his retirement. Harold also served in the Army National Guard. Harold was an avid hunter, who also enjoyed playing cards, BINGO and visiting with his family. Above all, he loved spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, grandson and his girlfriend. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila A. (Heffner), wife of Joe Polityka, Belgrade, Maine; grandson, Garrett Polityka, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and his girlfriend, Alayna Cerankowski; sister, Nettie K. (Heffner), wife of Harry H. Herman, Jr., Kutztown; and many nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was predeceased by his sisters, Anna M. (Heffner) Reppert, Cora M. (Heffner) Fitzgerald, Rebecca K. Heffner, Mary (Heffner) Adam, Alma Heffner and Pearl Heffner, and brothers, Howard S. Heffner, Earl Heffner, Jeremiah K. Heffner and Robert K. Heffner. A graveside funeral service will be held privately by his family at New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Krumsville. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved