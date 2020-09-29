Harold P. Weidner, Jr. Harold P. Weidner, Jr., 78 of Exeter Twp, PA passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 of natural cases. He was born on June 7, 1942 in Reading, PA. He was the loving husband of Ruth (Wagner) Weidner and celebrated 59 years of marriage in May. He was predeceased by his parents Harold P. Weidner, Sr and Dorothy (Pannebaker) Weidner of Exeter Twp, PA. He is survived by his four children, Tammy (Weidner) Bortz, Somers, CT, Kimberly (Weidner) Raifsnider, Fleetwood, PA, Todd Weidner, Exeter Twp, PA and Jeffrey Weidner, husband of Jennifer (Przybeck) Weidner, Exeter Twp., PA and his sister Sandra (Weidner) Oldt, Blandon, PA widower of Ronald Oldt. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Tanya, Ricky, Justin, Jeremy, Tyler, Nicole, Jessica and Jayden and 13 great grandchildren. He was a Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1965. Harold worked as a Service Technician for Wertz Engineering and then Blanski, Inc. until he retired in 2003. He loved his family, camping with the Pagoda Campers, Delaware, bowling and Baby Boy. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com