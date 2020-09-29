1/1
Harold P. Weidner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold P. Weidner, Jr. Harold P. Weidner, Jr., 78 of Exeter Twp, PA passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 of natural cases. He was born on June 7, 1942 in Reading, PA. He was the loving husband of Ruth (Wagner) Weidner and celebrated 59 years of marriage in May. He was predeceased by his parents Harold P. Weidner, Sr and Dorothy (Pannebaker) Weidner of Exeter Twp, PA. He is survived by his four children, Tammy (Weidner) Bortz, Somers, CT, Kimberly (Weidner) Raifsnider, Fleetwood, PA, Todd Weidner, Exeter Twp, PA and Jeffrey Weidner, husband of Jennifer (Przybeck) Weidner, Exeter Twp., PA and his sister Sandra (Weidner) Oldt, Blandon, PA widower of Ronald Oldt. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Tanya, Ricky, Justin, Jeremy, Tyler, Nicole, Jessica and Jayden and 13 great grandchildren. He was a Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1965. Harold worked as a Service Technician for Wertz Engineering and then Blanski, Inc. until he retired in 2003. He loved his family, camping with the Pagoda Campers, Delaware, bowling and Baby Boy. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Inc., PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. For online condolences, please visit LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved