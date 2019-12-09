|
|
Harold Martin “Ookie” Prince, 79, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home. Born April 13, 1940, in Birdsboro, Pa., he was the son of the late Wesley Prince and Helen (Reppert) Prince. He was the husband of Valeria Ann (Weaver) Prince. He was employed by Dana Corp., Reading, Pa. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, Pa., and the Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club. Surviving are sons, Harold, husband of Amy Prince, of West Reading, Pa.; and Michael, husband of Sheila Weaver, of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughter, Tina, wife of Harry Lesher Jr., of Exeter Twp, Pa.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers: Wesley Prince, Robert Prince and Donald Prince; sister, Shirley Gaffey. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa. Memorial contributions may be sent to Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019