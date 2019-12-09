Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Prince

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Prince Obituary
Harold Martin “Ookie” Prince, 79, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home. Born April 13, 1940, in Birdsboro, Pa., he was the son of the late Wesley Prince and Helen (Reppert) Prince. He was the husband of Valeria Ann (Weaver) Prince. He was employed by Dana Corp., Reading, Pa. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, Pa., and the Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club. Surviving are sons, Harold, husband of Amy Prince, of West Reading, Pa.; and Michael, husband of Sheila Weaver, of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughter, Tina, wife of Harry Lesher Jr., of Exeter Twp, Pa.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers: Wesley Prince, Robert Prince and Donald Prince; sister, Shirley Gaffey. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. James T. Farnsworth officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa. Memorial contributions may be sent to Birdsboro Community Memorial Center, 201 E Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -