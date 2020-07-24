1/1
Harold R. Reider
1930 - 2020
Harold R. Reider Harold R. Reider, 90, formerly of Fleetwood, died July 21, 2020 at Amity Place, Amity Township. He was the widower of Betty Lou (Lorah) Reider, who passed away 15 years, to the day, prior to Harold. They shared 53 years of marriage. Born, May 25, 1930, in Oley, he was a son of the late Lewis R. and Mary S. (Rohrbach) Reider. Harold was a 1948 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed in the Philippines at Subic Bay, where he helped to construct Cubi Point Air Force Base in 1952 and 1953. Harold was employed as a stone and brick mason for 44 years, retiring in 1992. He worked for Chester Deysher and Richard Kemmerer. Harold took pride in being a mason, and helped many friends and family members with projects over the years. Surviving is his daughter: Glenda Lou, wife of Charles W. Phillips of Rockland Township; his granddaughter, Lauren B., wife of Justin A. Steinmetz; and four great grandchildren, Leah R. Steinmetz, Kayla A. Steinmetz, Aiden J. Weiser and Hannah B. Steinmetz. In addition, surviving is his sister Georgine Olson of Chester Springs. Harold was preceded in death by his three brothers, Earl Reider, Eugene Reider and Donald Reider. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 25, 2020
We were pleased to know Harold and Betty Lou , and he is now at peace reunited with Betty Lou , and other family/friends. May everyone find comfort in all their good memories.
David A & Sandra A Kline
Friend
