Harold R. Stieff Harold R. Stieff, 93, of Robesonia, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Dolores L. (Helm) Stieff, with whom he would have shared 57 years of marriage on June 15th. Harold, a son of the late Harry A. and Laura M. (Leininger) Stieff, was born in Robesonia on January 9, 1927. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen L., wife of Stephen Marr, Sinking Spring; a grandson, Ryan Marr; and a granddaughter, Kayla Marr. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Warren; and two sisters, Arlene and Katherine. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. Harold retired in 1989 after 42 years with the former Gloray Knitting Mill, Robesonia. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.