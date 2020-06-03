Harold R. Stieff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold R. Stieff Harold R. Stieff, 93, of Robesonia, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Dolores L. (Helm) Stieff, with whom he would have shared 57 years of marriage on June 15th. Harold, a son of the late Harry A. and Laura M. (Leininger) Stieff, was born in Robesonia on January 9, 1927. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen L., wife of Stephen Marr, Sinking Spring; a grandson, Ryan Marr; and a granddaughter, Kayla Marr. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Warren; and two sisters, Arlene and Katherine. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. Harold retired in 1989 after 42 years with the former Gloray Knitting Mill, Robesonia. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved