Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Harold R. Witwer


1936 - 2020
Harold R. Witwer Obituary
Harold R. “Rails” Witwer, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 6:40 am in Berks Heim. He was the husband of Gloria M. (Kissinger) Witwer. Born in Reading, Mr. Witwer was the son of the late Herman Witwer and Grace (White) Witwer Stein. He was a 1953 graduate of West Reading High School and a graduate of Spring Garden College and Chicago Technical College. Mr. Witwer was a faithful attendee at Grace Bible Fellowship Church and had a servant’s heart for God’s manual job. He enjoyed traveling, all sports, and was an avid supporter of the Christian softball league. Mr. Witwer was a bricklayer at Eshbach Brothers in Reading for 46 years and was a member of bricklayer and allied craftsman local union #5. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Cindy Pollock, wife of Dale Pollock of Muhlenberg Township and his grandchildren Heather Hoff, wife of Jason Hoff; Shawn Pollock, husband of Jennifer Pollock and great grandchildren Nicholas and Neeli Hoff and Sadie and Jack Pollock. Mr. Witwer is also survived by his brother Jerry Witwer, husband of Betty Witwer of Leesport and sister Audrey Colapreto of Reading. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Berkshire Commons, Chestnut Knoll and Berks Heim for the wonderful care they extended to Harold. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church 1128 Hampden Blvd. Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mr. Harold R. Witwer. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -