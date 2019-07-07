Harold V. Rogers, 85, formerly of Bethel, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his granddaughter's house in Gratz.

He was the husband of Florence M.

(Battles) Rogers, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage on Sept. 28th.

Harold, a son of the late George and Mildred Rogers, was born in Rochester, Vt.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter,

Corinne A. LaFollette; a sister, Evaline; three grand-children; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson; and many brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 20th at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. A

visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery, New Schaefferstown.

www.lammandwitman.com.

www.lammandwitman.com.



