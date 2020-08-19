1/
Harold S. Leffel Jr.
Harold S. Leffel, Jr. Harold “Butch” S. Leffel, Jr., 76, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, passed peacefully into eternal life on March 30, 2020, in the University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville, FL. As Harold left this life, he was comforted by his companion of 27 years, Susan Rigg-Pannabecker. Born in Reading, PA, Harold was the son of Nancy J. (Peters) Leffel, and the late Harold S. Leffel, Sr. Harold retired in 2019 after 40 years of owning and operating Leffel’s Excavating. For the last 25 years, Harold’s company worked exclusively for Allentown Refrigeration. Harold was a proud US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War Era. Traveling to places like Disney World, Hilton Head, and Colorado, Harold enjoyed Disney World most. In January he traveled to Hawaii. He also enjoyed fishing and was always willing to help others. Butch is survived by his brothers, Daniel D., Sr., husband of Rita Leffel of Boyertown and Andrew A., Sr. husband of Sandra Leffel of Macon, GA. By his sisters, Ruth L., wife of the Marlin Gumbert of Reading, and Linda R., wife of the late Gary Thomas of Wyomissing. Butch is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. A private interment service will be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville PA, on Friday, September 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service for Harold, “Butch”, Leffel will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 am, at Faith Church, 400 N Temple Blvd. Temple PA 19560; (610-929-1895); with Pastor Brett A. Kindig officiating. Friends and Family may call at the church from 10 to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association and the Animal Rescue League.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Church
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Faith Church
