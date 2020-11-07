Schell, Harold John (“Schelly”) passed Oct. 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 65 years to Gladys (Ohrin) Schell. Loving father of Theresa (John) Coutilish and John (Pam) Schell. Grandfather of George Paul, Benjamin Harold, Alexandria and Alyssa. Preceded in death by his sister MaryJane (Schell) Leisey. A Marine for life and a Proud Penn State Graduate originally from Wyomissing Pennsylvania. He moved to the Detroit area when he took a job with General Motors. He became a true Lions fan and enjoyed playing golf. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness, his deep faith, positive & easy going spirit and his warm smile. Harolds’ immediate family will be celebrating his life with a private mass and will be holding a memorial service at a later date due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19 Virus. In lue of flowers, donations in Harolds’ name can be made to the American Cancer Society
