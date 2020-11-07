1/1
Harold Schell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schell, Harold John (“Schelly”) passed Oct. 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 65 years to Gladys (Ohrin) Schell. Loving father of Theresa (John) Coutilish and John (Pam) Schell. Grandfather of George Paul, Benjamin Harold, Alexandria and Alyssa. Preceded in death by his sister MaryJane (Schell) Leisey. A Marine for life and a Proud Penn State Graduate originally from Wyomissing Pennsylvania. He moved to the Detroit area when he took a job with General Motors. He became a true Lions fan and enjoyed playing golf. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness, his deep faith, positive & easy going spirit and his warm smile. Harolds’ immediate family will be celebrating his life with a private mass and will be holding a memorial service at a later date due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19 Virus. In lue of flowers, donations in Harolds’ name can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potere-Modetz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved