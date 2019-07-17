Harold C. Shrom, "Harry," 76, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Jesse E. and Kathryn S. (Genslinger) Shrom. Harry worked for many years at East Penn Manufacturing, Lyons. He was a life member of Hamburg Game Association, and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Behler-Hein #637, American Legion, Wagner-Good Post #216 V.F. W., Keystone Social Club, all of Hamburg; Shoemakersville Fire Company and the

Shartlesville Fire Company. Harry enjoyed NASCAR,

baseball, feeding his birds, gardening, fishing and hunting.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer R. Shrom, Hamburg; two granddaughters, Kendra A. Loeb and

Michelle A. Loeb; two brothers, Kenneth Shrom and his wife, Carolyn; and Jesse L. Shrom and his wife, Nancy, both of Florida; and four sisters: Miriam (Shrom), wife of

Clifford Schaeffer, Hamburg; Ethel (Shrom), widow of Jim Drumheller, Hamburg; Patricia (Shrom), widow of Ronald Seip, Leesport; and Susan (Shrom), wife of Alfredo Liguoro, Hamburg.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Bobbilyn D. Shrom.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg, PA 19526 to assist the family with final expenses.

For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



