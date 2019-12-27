|
Harold R. "Gundy" Specht, 86, of Gilbertsville, husband of Virginia M. (Deysher) Specht, passed away on Tuesday, at Pottstown Hospital Tower Health. Born in Pennsburg, Pa., he was a son of the late John Specht and the late Ella (Zeiler) Specht. Gundy worked as an PBX Technician for Bell Telephone then AT&T for 33 years, retiring in 1984. After retirement he worked as a handyman. He served in the Army. Gundy was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Gilbertsville. He was a member of Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741 and Pennsburg American Legion. Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Donna S., wife of Matthew "Matt" Landis, Gilbertsville; and one grandson, Tyler Landis. He was predeceased by a brother, Roy Specht; and a sister, Virginia Mensch. A memorial service will be held, 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville. Officiating will be Reverend Scott Staub. Burial will be in New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St., in Pottstown, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019