Harold E. Strand, 80, of Pottstown, passed away Saturday, October 26, at Sanatoga Center. Harold was born on October 17, 1939. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a truck driver at UPS and Firestone. Harold is survived by a stepson, District Judge Brian K. Strand, 23-3-05, husband of Jane Strand, of Bern Township, Pa.; a sister, Donna Jean Strand, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and a brother, Dutch Strand, husband of Linda Strand, of Sugar Grove, Pa. He is also survived by one grandson and two granddaughters Graveside service 2:30 p.m., on Friday, November 1, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, in Annville, Pa. Procession will leave funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019